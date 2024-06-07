10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party

Police say an early morning shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin has left at least 10 people injured, including teenagers. Nine people were injured by gunfire and another was injured by broken glass at the party Sunday at a…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.