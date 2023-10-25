1 Vehicle Accident in Town of Hillsboro

On Sunday Morning, October 22, 2023, at approximately 12:56 AM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office

was notified of a possible vehicle rollover near the intersection of State Highway 33 and Briskey Road, rural

Hillsboro, WI, in the town of Hillsboro.

Colton Clarence Clary, age 23, of Lone Rock, WI was driving south on Briskey Road and failed to stop at

the intersection of Briskey Road. The vehicle traveled across State Highway 33, struck a fence, and came to

rest in a corn field.

A passenger in the vehicle, Julie Lea Jones, age 23, also of Lone Rock, WI left the scene, but returned. Both

Clary and Jones were evaluated at the scene by emergency medical personnel but declined transport.

Hillsboro Area Ambulance, Hillsboro Fire Department, and Peterson’s Garage assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Roy Torgerson

Source: WRJC.com







