1 to 2 inches of snow expected Monday night in central and northeast Wisconsin; chance of more snow later win week
Rain expected in the evening, turning to snow around midnight. Warmer temps will limit most snow accumulation but watch for slippery roads.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
