1 Ranked Glarner Knights Pull Away from #10 Ranked Mauston in Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles were on the wrong side of history Saturday afternoon in a 76-66 lost to New Glarus. The #1 ranked team in division four got 35 points from star point guard Jaden Kreklow in the win over Mauston. Kreklow become New Glarus’s all-time leading scorer with his 35 point performance. Mauston led 37-35 at halftime but New Glarus ramped up its defense and was able to pull away for the win. Cade Hall led Mauston with 26 points. Mauston drops to 2-1 on the season. The Golden Eagles have their first home game of the season this Tuesday against Sparta, a game that can be heard on Smash County 92.9 and online at wrjc.com

