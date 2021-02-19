1 injured, 3 displaced after dryer fire damages Allouez house
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 19, 2021 at 1:57 AM
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department recommends people have their dryer vents cleaned and inspected in order to avoid fires.
Next phase of Wisconsin's vaccine plan could begin in April, health officials estimate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 19, 2021 at 12:20 AM
Who will be eligible in Phase 1C is not final, but recommendations and discussions have focused on people with underlying medical conditions.
Half of Brown County seniors have gotten a COVID-19 shot, but short supply has clinics...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 19, 2021 at 12:07 AM
About 6% of Brown County's population is fully vaccinated, having received both doses. Others are being hit with cancellations and wait lists.
Wisconsin's COVID-19 vaccine allocation from federal government has increased 64% since...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2021 at 11:55 PM
Next week, Wisconsin will receive 115,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government, a boost since mid-January.
Brown County teachers receive Golden Apple awards
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 18, 2021 at 11:53 PM
Brown County teachers were surprised with 2021 Golden Apple awards in person and virtually.
'Your work sets them off on their journey': Golden Apple Awards honor outstanding...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 18, 2021 at 11:32 PM
Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Howard-Suamico and Pulaski teachers among those honored in annual education awards program
Hobart drops Big Apple Fest case involving Oneida Nation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 18, 2021 at 9:00 PM
Village of Hobart officials missed a Feb. 17 deadline to continue litigation involving the Oneida Nation.
Republicans plan to throw out Evers' efforts to legalize marijuana and raise minimum wage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 18, 2021 at 8:37 PM
"I would describe his budget as a liberal's dream," Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green said of Evers during a virtual forum hosted by WisPolitics.
Area “Community Kids Toy Drive” of 2020 was a great success.
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2021 at 8:18 PM
