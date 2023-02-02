1 in 7 Wisconsinites have unclaimed property. Find out if you're one of them
The state Department of Revenue pays out between $33 million to $37 million annually in unclaimed property.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Women military veterans can often feel 'pushed to the side' after their service. A...
by Sheboygan Press on February 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM
'We exist, but we're not shown like men veterans,' Navy veteran and Neenah native Rene Zehr said at a recent 'I Am Not Invisible' gathering.
Early spring or six more weeks of winter? Here's what Jimmy the Groundhog predicted
by Marshfield News-Herald on February 2, 2023 at 2:05 PM
Sun Prairie's famous weather-predicting rodent saw his shadow early Thursday during the 75th annual Groundhog Prognostication Event.
More than half of UW students choose not to express controversial views in class, survey...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2023 at 2:05 PM
One in three students reported feeling pressured by an instructor to agree with a particular viewpoint in class or on an assignment, the survey found.
Wisconsin's legislative session: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos casts doubt on medical...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM
The Wisconsin Legislature is in session debating public safety, abortion access, marijuana, the state budget and more. Here are the latest updates.
Nonpartisan in name only. Wisconsin Supreme Court race has political overtones.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2023 at 12:21 PM
Janet Protasiewicz has made partisan appeals such as calling Wisconsin's election maps "rigged." It' escalates a strategy that's been run before.
Kewaunee winery is hosting Midwest's largest outdoor winter wine festival
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM
It's a chance to beat the winter blahs by gathering around a bonfire, sipping on wine and eating from food trucks, plus tours, games and music.
Green Bay man charged with homicide in deaths of 2 women; he awaits extradition hearing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2023 at 12:27 AM
Richard W. Sotka II, 48, is charged in a Sunday incident in which two women were slain inside a duplex on Green Bay's east side
Authorities identify man who died in Marinette County apartment fire last week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2023 at 7:24 PM
The sheriff's office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly says he was burned by Justice Hagedorn, won't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 1, 2023 at 7:16 PM
Dorow and Kelly are both running as conservatives in a four-way primary election for state Supreme Court justice.
