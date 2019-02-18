1 Dead, 1 Still Missing After Tractor-Trailer Veers Off I-90

Authorities are still looking for a second person after a fatal accident on Interstate 90 involving a tractor-trailer truck. A damaged guard rail was found Sunday morning at about 7:30 A-M near Mirror Lake. The truck then discovered fully-submerged in the lake more than 100 feet down the embankment. One body was recovered and the search will resume for the second person this morning. No names have been released. Investigators think weather may have played a role in the fatal crash.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.